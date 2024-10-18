back to top
    India
    India

    Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Contest between INDIA bloc& NDA heats up

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    By Rahil Nora Chopra

    The Jharkhand Assembly elections are shaping up as a straight contest between the JMM-led bloc in the state and the BJP-led NDA. However, both coalitions are yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. The ruling INDIA bloc is grappling with seat distribution issues. As per sources, of the total 81 seats in the Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is likely to contest 43 seats. While the Congress will secure 29 seats, RJD will get 5 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPI-ML] will get 4 seats. The first list of Congress candidates will be issued after October 19, AICC general secretary and its Jharkhand in-charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, said. On the other hand, BJP aims to contest 65 to 66 seats, while AJSU is likely to get around 11 to 12 seats. The NDA's umbrella is set to grow in the state, with the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also keen to fight together in the state. According to sources, JD(U) will get 2-3 seats and 1 seat will go to LJP-RV. Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of the votes will be held on November 23.

