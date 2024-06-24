back to top
Search
Latest NewsJD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, arrested in sexual abuse case, remanded in CID...
Latest NewsLead News

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, arrested in sexual abuse case, remanded in CID custody till July 1

By: Northlines

Date:

Bengaluru, Jun 24: A court here on Monday remanded JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who has been arrested in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a man, in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till July one.

The CID had on Sunday night produced him before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

After getting the case file, the CID on Monday approached the court seeking his custody for further investigation.

Previous article
Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade amid buying in bank stocks
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade amid buying in bank stocks

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 24: Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher...

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh

Northlines Northlines -
Kingstown, Jun 24: Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash...

Amid NEET, NET exam mess, UPSC moots AI-based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 24: Amid the raging controversies involving...

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 24: More than two dozen students,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Markets settle marginally higher in volatile trade amid buying in bank...

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan to hope for Indian win before clash...

Amid NEET, NET exam mess, UPSC moots AI-based CCTV surveillance to...