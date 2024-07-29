back to top
    Javed Akhtar’s X account ‘hacked’, lyricist says they are in process of complaining to authorities

    New Delhi, Jul 29: Noted lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has said his X account was “hacked”, following which a “totally harmless” message about the Indian contingent for the Paris 2024 was sent under his name.

    The 79-year-old, who actively uses the microblogging site to express his views on a range of topics, shared the update on his page on Sunday night.

    “My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me,” Akhtar wrote.

    He neither revealed when he found out about the alleged breach of security nor did he detail the contents of the alleged post that was sent out to from his verified page.

    The industry veteran also informed his 4.6 million followers on X that “we are in the process of complaining” to the concerned authorities at the social media platform.

    His bio on the platform reads: “A poet, lyricist, scriptwriter, atheist and a die-hard optimist”. His handle name, “@Javedakhtarjadu”, is a combination of his real name and nickname.

    CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise police case
