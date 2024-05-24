Janhvi Kapoor opens up about shoulder injury struggles and taping during Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot

New Delhi, May 24: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, recently opened up about the physical challenges she faced while shooting for the film. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she had to play cricket for extended hours everyday during the shoot which led to shoulder injuries.

Kapoor said that as her character in the film was of a cricketer, she had to play about 300-400 balls twice a day for two hours each. However, the doctor had advised her to restrict it to 60-70 balls only considering the stress on her shoulders. To prevent further injuries and allow her to continue shooting, the shoulders had to be taped up before every session.

Twelve tapes were used on each shoulder tightly so that the joint remains stable. However, removing the tapes after packing up was a very painful process according to Kapoor. The adhesive tapes used to rip off her skin causing bleeding. Repeating this taping routine for over 12 hours daily for several days took a toll on her physically.

Dr. Anup Khatri, an orthopedic consultant, explained that kinesiology taping is commonly used by athletes for correcting posture and supporting joints. It provides stability and allows free movement without pain or strain. While taping helps in rehabilitation, one must get it done properly under medical supervision. The key is to address the underlying issue and not just opt for it without understanding the purpose.

