Janhvi Kapoor opens up about shoulder injury struggles and taping during Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot
Life Style

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about shoulder injury struggles and taping during Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 24: actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, recently opened up about the physical challenges she faced while shooting for the film. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she had to play for extended hours everyday during the shoot which led to shoulder injuries.

Kapoor said that as her character in the film was of a cricketer, she had to play about 300-400 balls twice a day for two hours each. However, the doctor had advised her to restrict it to 60-70 balls only considering the stress on her shoulders. To prevent further injuries and allow her to continue shooting, the shoulders had to be taped up before every session.

Twelve tapes were used on each shoulder tightly so that the joint remains stable. However, removing the tapes after packing up was a very painful process according to Kapoor. The adhesive tapes used to rip off her skin causing bleeding. Repeating this taping routine for over 12 hours daily for several days took a toll on her physically.

Dr. Anup Khatri, an orthopedic consultant, explained that kinesiology taping is commonly used by athletes for correcting posture and supporting joints. It provides stability and allows free movement without pain or strain. While taping helps in rehabilitation, one must get it done properly under medical supervision. The key is to address the underlying issue and not just opt for it without understanding the purpose.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

