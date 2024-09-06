JammuAndKashmir | SSP Fayaz Ahmad Lone suspended

Jammu, Sep 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has suspended Fayaz Ahmad Lone, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Armed Police/Indian Reserve (AP/IR) Kashmir. The suspension order, issued on, by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Chandraker Bharti IAS, comes in the wake of an ongoing inquiry into his conduct.

The suspension is by Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, which allows for such action pending the outcome of an investigation. The order states that SSP Lone is to remain attached to the Police Headquarters, J&K, throughout the suspension period.