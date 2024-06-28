back to top
Search
J&K Govt OrdersJammuAndKashmir | 4 Dy Directors, Equivalent Officers Of AHD Transferred
J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

JammuAndKashmir | 4 Dy Directors, Equivalent Officers Of AHD Transferred

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 28: The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) today ordered the transfer and posting of 4 Deputy Director and equivalent officers. Further, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Dand, in-charge Principal Paravet Training Institute, Ganderbal, has been asked to hold the charge of Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Ganderbal in addition to his own duties relieving Dr Mohammad Syed Abbas, in-charge CAHO, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

Previous article
GST reforms remain in a waiting phase
Next article
Money Laundering Act—tough bail provisions, summons, property seizure, and Vijay Madan Lal judgment
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

DG BSF Reviews Troop Readiness Along Jammu IB

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: The Director General Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin...

Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Railways To Add Special Trains, Trips From July 3

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 28: In view of the two-month long...

JammuAndKashmir | 19 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Of SHD Transferred

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 28: The Sheep Husbandry Department (SHD) today...

JammuAndKashmir | Flash Floods Hit Thathri Town, Disrupt Vehicular Traffic

Northlines Northlines -
Bhadarwah, Jun 28: Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DG BSF Reviews Troop Readiness Along Jammu IB

Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Railways To Add Special Trains, Trips From...

JammuAndKashmir | 19 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Of SHD Transferred