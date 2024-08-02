Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens for traffic after brief closure due to mudslide

Jammu Tawi, Aug 1: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was thrown open for vehicular movement after a brief closure due to shooting stones and mudslides triggered by the rains across the region.

“The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in the morning in view of heavy rains that triggered mudslides at Hingni and intermittent shooting stones at Mehad, Panthiyal, T2, and Kishtwari Pather,” Rohit Baskotra, SSP Highway, said.

He said that the machinery, along with the men, was immediately put into service, and the mud was cleared through the traffic.

“The vehicles, due to slippery conditions, are moving at a snail's pace, but the highway is open,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MeT department said that in the past 24 hours, Jammu recorded a maximum of 112 mm, followed by Reasi (74.5 mm), Katra (72.9 mm), and Udhampur (32.2 mm).

He said that till August 5, the weather will be generally cloudy with spells of intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places in Kashmir and the Jammu Division and most places in Jammu Division, and on August 6 and 7, a spell of rain and thundershower will occur at scattered places in Kashmir Division and fairly widespread places in Jammu Division.

From August 8 to 10, they said that a spell of rain and thundershowers at scattered places is expected, adding, “intense showers for a brief period with the possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K and heavy rainfall at a few places of Jammu Division.”