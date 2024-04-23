back to top
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for traffic after landslide at Gangroo

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 22: Jammu-Srinagar Highway was blocked for traffic after a landslide at Gangroo area in the Ramban district of Jammu division on Monday morning.

“Traffic update at 0800 hrs Landslide occurred at Gangroo on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Commuters are advised not to undertake journey without confirmation from TCUs,” Jammu and Traffic Police posted on its official X handle.

The 270-km highway is the only all- road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The highway has been witnessing frequent disruptions over the past five days due to heavy rain-induced landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones from the hillocks at several places, including Mehad, Gangroo, Kishtwari Pather, and Dalwas between Nashri and Banihal Tunnels.

 

DPAP announces candidate from Srinagar LS Seat
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

