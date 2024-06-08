Jammu RTO Issues 80 Challans to Ensure Road Safety: Traffic Violators Face Strict Enforcement of Regulations

SRINAGAR, June 8: Continuing vigorous enforcement drive against the instances of overloading of Passenger vehicles and other major violations under the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the teams of Motor Vehicles Department launched special enforcement drives under the guidance of RTO, Jammu Pankaj Bhagotra and laid Nakas in and around Akhnoor Town and on Jammu-Akhnoor Road.

During the Enforcement Drive nearly 300 vehicles including Buses, Tippers, School Buses, Mini-Buses, Tourist Buses Goods Carriers, Tractors, 80 vehicles were e-challaned for offences of Route Permit violations, Overloading, Over speeding, without Seat Belt , without SLD etc.

As many as 10 Vehicles were challaned under 194D-(Without Helmet); 20 under 66/192A-(R/P Violations)- 7 for 190(II)-(Without Pollution), 4 under 194A-(Overload Passengers) 20 under 179-(Disobedience), 2 under 194B-(Without Seat Belt), 7 under 177-(General Offence), 2 under 146/196-(Without Insurance), 1 each under 56/192-(Fitness Violations) and 184-(Dangerous Driving)-01, 2 for Wrong Parking- 6 under SLD violations- 3 under unauthorized Alterations and1 Triple Riding, 1 under 39/192-(R/c violations), one under Overhang- 1 under Passenger in Goods Vehicle;

A fine of Rs 252800/-(Rupees Two Lac Fifty Two Thousand and Eight Hundred) was imposed on violators. In addition to issuing Challans, the overload Passenger Vehicles were offloaded on spot and vehicles were arranged for the extra passengers for their destination.

The enforcement team comprised of Rehana Tabassam, ARTO (HQr), Er. Kuldeep Singh, ARTO (B.O.I-P) Jammu, Motor vehicles Inspectors, Vikas Srivats, Jasbir Singh and Jagandeep Singh and MVTA Tarunjot Singh.