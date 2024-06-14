back to top
Search
JammuJammu Railway Station’s security reviewed ahead of Amarnath Yatra
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Jammu Railway Station’s security reviewed ahead of Amarnath Yatra

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 13: With the annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to start later this month, authorities on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements at the  Jammu Railway Station in the wake of recent terror attacks, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Railways, Shailender Singh chaired the meeting which was attended by officers of the Government Railway Police, Jammu and other security agencies, they said.

Security has been put on high alert across Jammu following four back-to-back terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the last four days. The attacks left nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan dead and seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The meeting on Thursday discussed ways to further strengthen the security setup at the railway station and ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the pilgrimage, officials said.

The 52-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Himalayas will start from the twin tracks on June 29. The first batch of pilgrims from across the country will leave the  Jammu base camp for the valley a day earlier.

The officials said the meeting decided to establish a joint police control room at the railway station in  Jammu.

Addressing the meeting, the SSP Railway emphasised that there is a need to increase mutual interaction and interfacing between the security personnel of different security agencies deployed at the railway station.

“This will help the security personnel to jointly thwart any terrorist act and prevent any act of camouflaging by the anti- elements,” Singh said.

 

Previous article
CRPF bus catches fire in Ramban, all escape unhurt
Next article
Soldier dies, 4 injured as army vehicle falls into gorge
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India strongly rejects references to J&K in China-Pakistan Joint Statement

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 13: India on June 13 stoutly...

Ajit Doval reappointed NSA, Mishra to continue as Pr Secy to PM

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 13: Spymaster Ajit Doval and seasoned...

Discrepancies uncovered in private drug de-addiction centres in Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Jun 13: A surprise inspection of various...

Hope PM Modi will redress grievances of people during his upcoming visit to Kashmir: Farooq

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 13: Former Chief Minister and National Conference...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage revealed; India, Australia set...

Heavy rain threatens to washout crucial T20 World Cup fixtures in...

Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K...