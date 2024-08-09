Jammu Police Nabs Smuggler With Suspected Haul Of Narcotics

Jammu, Aug 9: Police on Friday have arrested one Punjab based smuggler with a huge haul of suspected narcotics from General Bus Stand area here.
Sources said that acting on intelligence inputs, police arrested one Punjab resident with a haul of narcitics (suspected heroin) worth crores here from General Bus Stand.
“The matter is being investigated and details awaited,” they said.
