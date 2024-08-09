back to top
Search
    JammuJammu Police Nabs Smuggler With Suspected Haul Of Narcotics
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Jammu Police Nabs Smuggler With Suspected Haul Of Narcotics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 9: Police on Friday have arrested one based smuggler with a huge haul of suspected narcotics from General Bus Stand area here.
    Sources said that acting on intelligence inputs, police arrested one Punjab resident with a haul of narcitics (suspected heroin) worth crores here from General Bus Stand.
    “The matter is being investigated and details awaited,” they said.

    Previous article
    Transfers and Postings : J&K | Labour And Employment Deptt Orders Transfer Of 17 Officers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Transfers and Postings : J&K | Labour And Employment Deptt Orders Transfer Of 17 Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 9: The Labour and Employment Department has...

    Students Rally for Democracy in Srinagar: CEC leads Cycle Rally to Promote Voter Participation

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 9: The Chief Election Commission (CEC) along...

    J&K | Police Attaches Property Of A Drug Peddler Under Narco Act In Handwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 9: The property of a drug peddler...

    Budget Approval Paves Way For Fiscal And Banking Reforms

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 9: The Parliament approved the budget of  Jammu &...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transfers and Postings : J&K | Labour And Employment Deptt Orders Transfer...

    Students Rally for Democracy in Srinagar: CEC leads Cycle Rally to...

    J&K | Police Attaches Property Of A Drug Peddler Under Narco...