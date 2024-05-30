back to top
EditorialJammu Overcoming Barriers
Editorial

Jammu Overcoming Barriers

By: Northlines

Date:

Not much time has passed when the people in used to know about transplantation of organs donated by the people during their lifetime or after getting a nod from their close relatives in case of deaths due to accidents and other causes happening in other cities of the country.

It is for the first time in the Super Specialty Hospital (SSH), Jammu that eyes of an accident victim have been successfully transplanted to two blind persons giving a new hope to the acceptors as they can now see the beautiful around. Now, when the people have started giving organs for donation, the things seem to have become quite simpler but reaching to this state was surely a difficult thing because earlier society used to show reluctance in donating organs due to certain barriers and ignorance.

It is really appreciable that the concerned quarters have overcome the barriers and now Jammu has also joined the elite group of cities carrying out organ transplants.

It is pertinent to mention that such an attempt was made by SSH authorities for the first time with support from SOTTO J&K for eye donation.

Going by the benefits of organ transplantations, it becomes imperative for the stakeholders at all levels to come out with a comprehensive awareness campaign so that not a single organ of people facing deaths should go unutilized because it is a noble thing ato be accomplished giving a new leash of life to people suffering from disabilities and confronting physical challenges. The teams of the Department in Jammu working on this noble cause should be encouraged and supported by one and all to bring this gesture in vogue so that Jammu region becomes famous for this kind of philanthropy, which is the need of the hour.

The people working in medical fields in both government and the private sectors should act as ambassadors for the benefit of society and should take pain in changing the societal values to promote organ donation because the same can help in making the world a better place to live for those who are not so fortunate to have all the virtues as promised by God to the human world since ‘disability' has played a spoilsport.

Saving Our Youth: From Puff to Pill
