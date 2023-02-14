Jammu And Kashmir’s Jasia Akhtar Picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 20 Lakh at WPL 2023 Auction

Jammu : Jasia Akhter, a woman cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakhs during an auction held in Mumbai on Monday.

Delhi Capitals confirmed the development through a tweet that described the Kashmiri cricketer as Jasia Jaisi Koi nahi on their official Twitter handle. Jasia Akhtar, a resident of Braripora village, some 63 kms south of Srinagar – the Kashmir’s region’s main city, made her foray into women’s T20 cricket in 2019 when the she found a place in the Women’s T20 Challenge Squads for an upcoming tournament announced by the Board for Control of Cricket in India.

Akhter used to be an athlete before she was introduced to cricket by an athletic coach.