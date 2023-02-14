Jammu And Kashmir’s Jasia Akhtar Picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 20 Lakh at WPL 2023 Auction

: Jasia Akhter, a woman cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakhs during an auction held in Mumbai on Monday.
Delhi Capitals confirmed the development through a tweet that described the Kashmiri cricketer as Jasia Jaisi Koi nahi on their official Twitter handle. Jasia Akhtar, a resident of Braripora village, some 63 kms south of Srinagar – the Kashmir’s region’s main city, made her foray into women’s T20 in 2019 when the she found a place in the Women’s T20 Challenge Squads for an upcoming tournament announced by the Board for Control of Cricket in .
Akhter used to be an athlete before she was introduced to cricket by an athletic coach.

