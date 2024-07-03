back to top
Search
JammuJammu And Kashmir Lithium Block Gets No Bids In Second Attempt
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Jammu And Kashmir Lithium Block Gets No Bids In Second Attempt

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jul 3: 's  and did not receive any bids in a second attempt to auction mining rights for lithium reserves found last year, according to a sources.
The government in February 2023 found its first lithium deposits in  Jammu and Kashmir with estimated reserves of 5.9 million metric tons.
After it failed to get a required minimum of three bids in its first auctions in November, the block was again put up for auction in March with a May 14 deadline for bids.
The source, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media, said the block was likely to be given to a government agency for further exploration after no bids were made.
India's Ministry of Mines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
As electric vehicles have focused on the need for lithium, used in making batteries, India has sought to secure assets overseas as well as domestically.
Analysts have however questioned the composition of the deposit in  Jammu and Kashmir.
The government in June last year, listed 30 minerals, including lithium, nickel, titanium, vanadium and tungsten as critical to its quest for cleaner energy.

Previous article
Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
POONCH/JAMMU, July 3: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on...

Fight Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Stage: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jul 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badana Deputed To Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jul 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

“Three local representatives broke people’s trust”: Himachal CM

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent public address, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC In J&K

Fight Against Terrorism In Jammu And Kashmir In Last Stage: PM...

Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badana Deputed To Ladakh