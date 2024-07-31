back to top
    Jammu and Kashmir Govt Revises Policy Regarding Delineation Of Gair Mumkin Khads

    By: Northlines

    SRINAGAR, July 31: In a significant move, the Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the revised policy for delineation of lands recorded as Gair Mumkin Khads in revenue records.

     

    Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present in the meeting.
    The policy is aimed at segregating khads from khads which do not form water course thus allowing for subsequent development of segregated lands. This decision is an amplification and simplification of earlier Administrative Council Decision No. 17/01/2022 Dated 29.01.2022 and subsequent Government Order No. 18-JK(Rev) of 2022 dated 04.02.2022 vide which a 3-Tier Committee was empowered to carry out the delineation/demarcation exercise in this regard.
    Under the new scheme of things, the procedure has been decentralized, empowering the Deputy Commissioner to carry out delineation based on the District Level Committee’s recommendation, regardless of the size of the land involved for State Land. For private lands, the Deputy Commissioner can delineate up to 200 kanals per Khasra on the recommendation of the District Level Committee, while the Divisional Level Committee and Divisional Commissioner can delineate 200-500 kanals per Khasra. All other proposals will be approved by the UT Level Committee.
    This decentralized approach will ensure efficient, transparent, and timely delineation. The process will be conducted simultaneously in various districts using modern and scientific technologies like Digital Elevation Model/Digital Terrian Model and Hydrological/Hydraulic Modelling etc.
    This decision is expected to lead to substantial industrial expansion and attract new investments. Additionally, it serves as a crucial step towards planned urban development in the segregated areas.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

