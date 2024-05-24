back to top
Jammu And Kashmir | Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

, May 24: The Jammu and Government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.
“In the interest of administration, Mr. Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Development Authority, Sonarmag, is hereby transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Further, Mr. Gulzar Ahmad, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, in addition to his own duties, till further orders”.

Measures Be Taken To Ensure Well-Being Of Indian Students In Kyrgyzstan: JK Students’ Body To Jaishankar
