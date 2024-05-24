Jammu And Kashmir | Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, May 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

“In the interest of administration, Mr. Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonarmag, is hereby transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Further, Mr. Gulzar Ahmad, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, in addition to his own duties, till further orders”.

Click here to see order