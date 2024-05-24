Jammu And Kashmir | ACB Traps, Arrests SHO Pantha For Taking Bribe In Srinagar

Jammu, May 24: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday apprehended and arrested Inspector Azim Iqbal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pantha Chowk, Srinagar for demanding bribe.

A top officer told that ACB acted on a complaint and set a trap to catch Inspector Azim Iqbal in the act of accepting the bribe.

He said that on receipt of the complaint, an FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB central Kashmir and investigation was taken up.

Accordingly a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Azim Iqbal while accepting a bribe on the spot. The bribe money was recovered in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the case and any possible accomplices. The arrest of such a high-ranking officer sends a strong message about the seriousness of the ACB's commitment to fighting corruption, the officer said.