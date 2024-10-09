Jamaat-e-Islami, AIP fail to make impact in Assembly polls While JeI fails to open account, AIP wins lone Langate seat

Srinagar, Oct 8: Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and the Awami Itehad Party (AIP) struggled to make an impact in the 2024 assembly elections, with the party managing to retain only the lone Langate seat while JeI failed to open their account.

Jamaat-e-Islami, which reentered the political mainstream after 1987, could not secure a single seat. Although some Jamaat-backed candidates finished in second place in various constituencies, they ultimately did not win any.

In Kulgam, Jamaat's Sayar Ahmad Reshi received 25,796 votes, while the CPI(M) candidate secured 33,634 votes. In Zainapora, NC's Showkat Hussain Ganie won with 28,251 votes, defeating independent candidate Aijaz Ahmad Mir—who was also backed by Jamaat—by over 13,000 votes, as Mir received 15,018 votes. Another Jamaat-supported candidate, Dr Talat Majeed, garnered fewer than 2,000 votes in Pulwama.

The AIP led by Er Rashid faced similar challenges in maintaining its foothold. However, AIP's victory in the Langate seat—Rashid's traditional stronghold—provides a small glimmer of hope, despite the party's limited influence in other constituencies.

In the parliamentary elections earlier this year, AIP had shown promise by leading in several assembly segments, leading to expectations of a stronger performance in this election cycle. With the release of its leader, Er Rashid, before the elections, many believed the AIP could secure a few seats in Central and South Kashmir. Ultimately, they managed only the Langate seat, with a narrow margin of around 1,600 votes.

According to political analysts, both parties struggled to connect with the broader electorate, largely due to shifting political dynamics and the emergence of new forces in Jammu & Kashmir. The 2024 elections witnessed a high voter turnout, with a clear focus on parties presenting strong agendas centred on development, employment and security.