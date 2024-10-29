Jaishankar Urges Military Leadership To Be Prepared To Adapt To Rapidly Evolving Geopolitical Threats

NL Corresspondent

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday urged the military leadership to be prepared to adapt to rapidly evolving geopolitical threats and opportunities, and emphasised that a more “whole-of-government” approach is needed to effectively advance national security.

He said this in his address at the closing day of the second phase of the Army Commanders' Conference 2024 that witnessed the Indian Army's senior leadership deliberating on critical strategic issues affecting both border security and the hinterland.

The conference happened at a time when troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh is in its “final stages”, following a key agreement firmed up between India and China.

Jaishankar's address was themed — ‘Global and Geopolitcal Intricacies: Opportunities for India and Expectations from the Armed Forces'.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi shared the dais with the Union minister.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Pleased to address the Army Commanders Conference in Delhi today. Discussed the intricacies of current geopolitics, as well as its challenges, possibilities and opportunities. Urged that a more ‘whole of the Government' approach is needed to effectively advance national security.”

The Ministry of Defence later issued a statement on the conference, saying it reaffirmed the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to readiness and adaptability, as the senior leadership “resolved to accelerate ongoing transformational initiatives” and actively contribute to various national endeavours.Emphasising a forward-looking approach, the Indian Army remains fully dedicated to preparing for present and emerging challenges, ensuring a progressive, resilient, and future-ready force aligned with India's strategic interests, it said.

The external affairs minister underscored the intricate global and geopolitical dynamics that impact India and highlighted the country's expectations from the armed forces and the preparedness required to address the “contradictions and challenges of the current world order”, it said.

He spoke of the Indian Army remaining vigilant, and “urged the leadership to be prepared to adapt to rapidly evolving geopolitical threats and opportunities and emphasised the importance of technological advancements and the lessons drawn from ongoing global conflicts in shaping India's strategic posture”.

Over the last two days, the Indian Army's senior hierarchy engaged in in-depth discussions on operational and administrative issues.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has addressed the gathering, reflecting on the recent success of the Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow. Reviewing the current security situation, Gen Chauhan stressed the importance of jointness and the roadmap for enhanced integration across domains, which is critical for future warfare and effective operations.