back to top
Search
    InternationalJailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For His...
    InternationalLatest News

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For His Life; Alleges Inhumane Conditions In Jail

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Islamabad, Jul 21: Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, has expressed grave concerns about her husband’s safety in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, alleging that he was kept in inhumane conditions and given contaminated food.
    Speaking informally to journalists at the prison on Saturday, Bushra revealed fears for her own life as well, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
    According to Bushra, Khan’s life is in danger, keeping in view the past incidents where he was allegedly poisoned and shot at.
    She added that their legal request to investigate the poisoning has not been addressed by the court yet.
    Describing conditions in the jail, Bushra, 49, alleged that 71-year-old Khan was kept in unsanitary conditions and given contaminated food to eat.
    She said that during their meeting in Attock Jail, Khan appeared emaciated and had to pick insects from his hair throughout the night.
    Bushra also criticised the treatment of political prisoners compared to convicted criminals, alleging that other prisoners received VIP treatment while Khan struggled without even basic amenities.
    Khan, who is incarcerated in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since his arrest in a corruption case in August last year, faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them.
    Responding to a journalist’s question about Bushra’s claims of toilet cleaner being added to her food and her accusations against the authorities, she asserted the claims were true despite lacking physical evidence.
    Khan intervened briefly, cautioning his wife about the limitations of the media, which led to a brief protest from the attending journalists.
    Khan attempted to stop Bushra from speaking and said: “Censored media won’t broadcast your words.”
    This remark prompted the journalists to protest, asserting that all his statements were aired.
    The session ended with Bushra emphasising her and Khan’s willingness to swear an oath that the charges against them were fabricated.
    Despite Khan’s concerns, Bushra insisted on sharing her story with the media. Bushra, who is also in jail, was initially arrested in the un-Islamic marriage case.
    In Islam, a woman can’t remarry before completing four months after divorce or the death of her husband.
    She, however, remains imprisoned in the Toshakhana corruption case even as a Pakistani court on Saturday acquitted Khan and Bushra in the un-Islamic marriage case.

    Previous article
    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA, July 21: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said...

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban Listed In RS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: Private Members’ Bills listed in...

    NEET UG 2024: SC to hear pleas related to NEET on Monday, details inside

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: The Supreme Court is scheduled...

    DG BSF Reviews Operational Readiness Of Troops Deployed Along IB In Jammu Sector

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 21: BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban...

    NEET UG 2024: SC to hear pleas related to NEET on...