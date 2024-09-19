J-K youth becoming empowered under Modi government PM in Srinagar

back to top
    SRINAGAR, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the youth of and have found confidence in democracy again and are feeling that their vote can bring change, which is the first step towards their empowerment.

    Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here, Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.
    “The youth of my Jammu and Kashmir is no more helpless. He is becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing without manipulation, the BJP will do all these,” he said.
    Attacking the Congress, Conference, and PDP, Modi said these three parties and families have “trampled” democracy and ‘Kashmiryat' for their own benefits.
    “Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections? “They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule. What was the damage as a result of their selfishness? The youth kept losing faith in democracy. They felt whether they vote or not, only these three families will come to power,” he said.
    The PM said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has vastly changed over the last five years which has restored the confidence of youth in a democratic process.
    “Remember the conditions in which elections were held earlier. The campaigns would stop by 6 pm. Door-to-door campaigns were impossible. The Congress, NC and PDP — these three families were happy with it. These people used to make merry by snatching your rights,” he said.
    “Today, the campaign happens late in the night. Now, the people are celebrating democracy. Youth have found confidence in democracy again, they feel their vote, their democratic right, can bring change. This hope is the first step towards empowerment,” he added.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

