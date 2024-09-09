back to top
    Jammu Kashmir J-K Cong disassociates itself from 'derogatory remarks' made by Wani against NC
    Jammu Kashmir Kashmir Latest News

    J-K Cong disassociates itself from 'derogatory remarks' made by Wani against NC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 9: The   and Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Monday disassociated itself from the “derogatory remarks” made by senior party leader Vikar Rasool Wani against its alliance partner Conference (NC).

    JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra strongly condemns the derogatory remarks and unparliamentary language used by Congress leader and its candidate from Banihal, Vikar Rasool Wani, against the NC leadership during a programme in Banihal on Sunday, the JKPCC said in a statement.
    Wani, a former JKPCC chief, launched a scathing attack on the NC during his election rally, saying “NC's flag is red because it is stained with the blood of Kashmiris, especially the people of Banihal”.
    However, Karra said the Congress disassociates itself from such statements and condemns the use of such language.
    “We have great respect for late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, who is one of the most senior and respected political leaders of J&K. The Congress and NC are fighting the upcoming elections in alliance against the BJP and will continue to fight for the dignity and rights of the people of J&K,” he said.
    Such statements are unacceptable and go against the values of democracy and respect for political opponents, Karra added and urged all political leaders to maintain dignity and respect in their public discourse.
    “We reiterate our commitment to the alliance and our joint fight against the BJP's divisive . We will continue to work together to protect the interests of J&K and its people,” the JKPCC chief said.

