back to top
Search
JobsITI Limited Jammu Recruitment 2024: Check Vacancies, Qualification, Walk-in Interview Today
Jobs

ITI Limited Jammu Recruitment 2024: Check Vacancies, Qualification, Walk-in Interview Today

By: Northlines

Date:

ITI Limited Recruitment 2024: ITI Limited Jammu has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Civil Engineers. Interested and eligible candidates are required to fill out the online application form through the ITI Limited website; https://www.itiltd.in/careers.

All the interested candidates should appear for the walk-in selection on 26-06-2024 at ITI LIMITED Network Systems Unit 3rd Floor, Tawi Shopping Complex Sector-2, Chhani Himmat Jammu-180015 (J&K).

ITI Limited Jammu Recruitment 2024 Vacancy details:

Name of Post: Civil Engineer – 02 Posts
– Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering. Candidates with B.E/BTech in Civil Engineering may also apply.
– Age Limit: 28 years and relaxation in upper age limit as per govt rules.

How to Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the ITI Limited website (https://www.itiltd.in/careers). Direct Apply link is also available below:

All the candidates who have applied through online-mode, may walk-in at the designated location
with a print out of the submitted online application on the specified date and time. Candidate must
bring copies of their resumes, educational certificates, and any other relevant documents.

Interview Schedule: Interested and eligible candidates can report to the Walk in Interview:
– Interview Date: 26-06-2024
– Document Verification will be from 9:30 AM to 1:30 AM.
– Walk-in selection process will be from 2 PM to 5:30 PM
 Interview Venue: ITI LIMITED Network Systems Unit 3rd Floor, Tawi Shopping Complex Sector-2, Chhani Himmat Jammu-180015 (J&K) (Contact Person: Madan Kumar Das Contact No: 90828 70378)

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
Apply Online: APPLY LINK
Official Website: http://www.itiltd.in

Previous article
Export lobbying ahead of Indian Budget focuses on shipping, gold duties
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Breaking: BISAG-N Recruitment 2024 Deadline Today – Don’t Miss Out!

Northlines Northlines -
BISAG-N Recruitment 2024: Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications...

GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Project Technical Support Vacancies, Check Eligibility

Northlines Northlines -
GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024: Govt. Medical College, Jammu has...

IIM Jammu Srinagar Recruitment 2024: Apply Now

Northlines Northlines -
IIM Jammu Srinagar Recruitment 2024: The Indian Institute of...

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!

Northlines Northlines -
Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: North Eastern Railway has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Export lobbying ahead of Indian Budget focuses on shipping, gold duties

Karan Johar remembers iconic film producer father Yash Johar on 20th...

Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik’s polygamous marriage amid Bigg Boss controversy