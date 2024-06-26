ITI Limited Jammu Recruitment 2024: Check Vacancies, Qualification, Walk-in Interview Today

ITI Limited Jammu Recruitment 2024: ITI Limited Jammu has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Civil Engineers. Interested and eligible candidates are required to fill out the online application form through the ITI Limited website; https://www.itiltd.in/careers.

All the interested candidates should appear for the walk-in selection on 26-06-2024 at ITI LIMITED Network Systems Unit 3rd Floor, Tawi Shopping Complex Sector-2, Chhani Himmat Jammu-180015 (J&K).

ITI Limited Jammu Recruitment 2024 Vacancy details:

Name of Post: Civil Engineer – 02 Posts

– Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering. Candidates with B.E/BTech in Civil Engineering may also apply.

– Age Limit: 28 years and relaxation in upper age limit as per govt rules.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the ITI Limited website (https://www.itiltd.in/careers). Direct Apply link is also available below:

All the candidates who have applied through online-mode, may walk-in at the designated location

with a print out of the submitted online application on the specified date and time. Candidate must

bring copies of their resumes, educational certificates, and any other relevant documents.

Interview Schedule: Interested and eligible candidates can report to the Walk in Interview:

– Interview Date: 26-06-2024

– Document Verification will be from 9:30 AM to 1:30 AM.

– Walk-in selection process will be from 2 PM to 5:30 PM

– Interview Venue: ITI LIMITED Network Systems Unit 3rd Floor, Tawi Shopping Complex Sector-2, Chhani Himmat Jammu-180015 (J&K) (Contact Person: Madan Kumar Das Contact No: 90828 70378)

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Apply Online: APPLY LINK

Official Website: http://www.itiltd.in