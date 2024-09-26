ITD Sgr to organize special drive from Oct 5-7

Srinagar: The Income Tax Department (ITD), Srinagar has announced a special drive to address the grievances of taxpayers in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative is aimed at providing a platform for taxpayers to raise their concerns and seek timely resolution to issues related to income tax matters. The drive will be conducted in two phases from October 3rd to 5th, 2024, and October 7th to 10th, 2024 at the Aaykar Sewa Kendra, Aaykar Bhawan, Rajbagh, Srinagar under the supervision of Shri Vikram Sahay, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K. Sahay informed that the Income Tax Department is committed to fostering a positive and collaborative relationship with taxpayers. By providing a dedicated platform for grievance resolution, the department aims to enhance taxpayer satisfaction and promote a smoother tax filing experience, he added. Understanding the prompt and efficient redressal of taxpayer concerns, the department is pursuing this special drive that shall focus on resolving various grievances, including, Rectification of assessments, Duplicate PAN issues, e-Nivaran queries and Grievances through CPGRAM and Condonation of Delay under Section 119(2)(b).