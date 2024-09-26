back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirITD Sgr to organize special drive from Oct 5-7
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    ITD Sgr to organize special drive from Oct 5-7

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar: The Income Tax Department (ITD), Srinagar has announced a special drive to address the grievances of taxpayers in and . The initiative is aimed at providing a platform for taxpayers to raise their concerns and seek timely resolution to issues related to income tax matters. The drive will be conducted in two phases from October 3rd to 5th, 2024, and October 7th to 10th, 2024 at the Aaykar Sewa Kendra, Aaykar Bhawan, Rajbagh, Srinagar under the supervision of Shri Vikram Sahay, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K. Sahay informed that the Income Tax Department is committed to fostering a positive and collaborative relationship with taxpayers. By providing a dedicated platform for grievance resolution, the department aims to enhance taxpayer satisfaction and promote a smoother tax filing experience, he added. Understanding the prompt and efficient redressal of taxpayer concerns, the department is pursuing this special drive that shall focus on resolving various grievances, including, Rectification of assessments, Duplicate PAN issues, e-Nivaran queries and Grievances through CPGRAM and Condonation of Delay under Section 119(2)(b).

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Govt Extends AFSPA In Parts Of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh
    Next article
    ‘Central Shalteng Constituency elections’ Farmers stay in fields, choose harvest over ballot
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    JU organizes 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: The Departments of Dogri and English, in...

    Tarun Bajaj takes charge of Powergrid, NRTS-II

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Tarun Bajaj has taken over the charge...

    ‘Central Shalteng Constituency elections’ Farmers stay in fields, choose harvest over ballot

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jahangir Sofi Srinagar, Sep 26 (KNO): As voting for the second...

    Drone Destination &DeHaat partner to democratize Agri Drone solutions for Rural India

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Drone Destination, India’s foremost Drone-as-a-Service provider and the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Litmus test for BJP’s policies in the crucial third phase of...

    JU organizes 5th Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture

    Tarun Bajaj takes charge of Powergrid, NRTS-II