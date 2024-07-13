IT Refund Fraud Case | Enforcement directorate attaches fresh assets

Mumbai, Jul 13: “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets of various people, including the husband of an IPS officer, in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged Income Tax refund fraud case of ₹263 crore in Maharashtra,” the agency said.



The ED has provisionally attached a flat in Mumbai of Purushottam Chavan, land parcels in Lonavala and Khandala of Rajesh Brijlal Batreja, bank deposits of a company of Anirudh Gandhi, insurance policies of accused Rajesh Shetty and Bhushan Anant Patil, and some fixed deposits worth ₹14.02 crore, the probe agency said in a statement issued on July 12. Chavan is the husband of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

To freeze these properties, an order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money-laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, a former senior tax assistant, and others for “fraudulently” generating TDS (tax deducted at source) refunds from the Income Tax Department to the tune of ₹263.95 crore.

“Batreja “helped” Adhikari and others in diverting ₹55.50 crore “proceeds of crime” outside India with the help of Anirudh Gandhi,” the ED alleged.

“Subsequent to diversion of the proceeds of crime, Batreja with the help of other persons in Dubai, concealed these funds outside India and a part of this was invested in two Indian companies based in Mumbai and Gurugram under the guise of share investment by making cross border remittances,” the statement said. “Batreja voluntarily repatriated a small part of these funds, ₹1.70 crore,” it said.

Later, the ED claimed, instead of bringing back the remaining money, Batreja “in connivance with” Chavan “diverted” the money. Adhikari, Patil, Shetty, Batreja and Chavan were arrested and they are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

A charge-sheet was filed in the case in September last year against Adhikari and 10 others, and with the latest attachment, the total freezing of assets on this case is about ₹182 crore. (PTI)