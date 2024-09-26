IT dept to hold special drive to address taxpayers’ grievances in J&K in October

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Income Tax Department will hold a special drive in the first week of October to address the grievances of taxpayers in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Income Tax Department, Srinagar, has announced a special drive to address the grievances of taxpayers in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative is aimed at providing a platform for taxpayers to raise their concerns and seek timely resolution to issues related to income tax matters,” an official release said.

It said the drive will be conducted in two phases from October 3 to 5 and October 7 to 10 at the Aaykar Bhawan at Rajbagh here. Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K, Vikram Sahay will supervise the camp.

“The Income Tax Department is committed to fostering a positive and collaborative relationship with taxpayers. By providing a dedicated platform for grievance resolution, the department aims to enhance taxpayer satisfaction and promote a smoother tax filing experience,” Sahay said.

Understanding the need for prompt and efficient redressal of taxpayer concerns, the department is pursuing this special drive that shall focus on resolving various grievances, including rectification of assessments, duplicate PAN issues, e-Nivaran queries and grievances, he added. (Agencies)