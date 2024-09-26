back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirIT dept to hold special drive to address taxpayers’ grievances in J&K...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    IT dept to hold special drive to address taxpayers’ grievances in J&K in October

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 26:  The Income Tax Department will hold a special drive in the first week of October to address the grievances of taxpayers in and .

    “The Income Tax Department, Srinagar, has announced a special drive to address the grievances of taxpayers in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative is aimed at providing a platform for taxpayers to raise their concerns and seek timely resolution to issues related to income tax matters,” an official release said.
    It said the drive will be conducted in two phases from October 3 to 5 and October 7 to 10 at the Aaykar Bhawan at Rajbagh here. Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K, Vikram Sahay will supervise the camp.
    “The Income Tax Department is committed to fostering a positive and collaborative relationship with taxpayers. By providing a dedicated platform for grievance resolution, the department aims to enhance taxpayer satisfaction and promote a smoother tax filing experience,” Sahay said.
    Understanding the need for prompt and efficient redressal of taxpayer concerns, the department is pursuing this special drive that shall focus on resolving various grievances, including rectification of assessments, duplicate PAN issues, e-Nivaran queries and grievances, he added. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Manba Finance IPO allotment: Check application status, GMP & listing date
    Next article
    Domestic Violence Law Same For All Women Irrespective Of Religion, Social Background: SC
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Srinagar’s Dal lake no longer dull: Vice President Dhankhar

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 26: Amid Assembly polls in Jammu...

    Domestic Violence Law Same For All Women Irrespective Of Religion, Social Background: SC

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 26:  The Protection of Women from...

    Manba Finance IPO allotment: Check application status, GMP & listing date

    Northlines Northlines -
    The initial public offering (IPO) of Manba Finance, a...

    Terrorism won’t be allowed to stage comeback, It has been buried: Amit Shah in Udhampur rally

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chenani, Sep 26: Terrorism has been buried and won’t...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Srinagar’s Dal lake no longer dull: Vice President Dhankhar

    Domestic Violence Law Same For All Women Irrespective Of Religion, Social...

    Manba Finance IPO allotment: Check application status, GMP & listing date