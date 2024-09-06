back to top
Search
    IndiaIssue of CM candidacy causes internal rumble within MVA Camp
    India

    Issue of CM candidacy causes internal rumble within MVA Camp

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    By Rahil Nora Chopra

    Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), alliance in Maharashtra is facing internal differences of opinion over who should be the alliance's chief ministerial candidate. On one hand, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will decide on a chief minister only after the assembly elections are done in Maharashtra under a joint leadership. Pawar shared that the decision will be based entirely on the number of seats won by the MVA partners Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray camp has repeatedly pushed its demand to declare Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) face for the chief minister's post. While Congress also supported the stand taken by Pawar. “We are going together as MVA and based on the number of seats the decision on the chief minister will be taken after the polls,” reacted Nana Patole, the state Congress president. It is obvious that the issue of the future CM face is causing some internal stress among the MVA partners.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Chopper crash at sea: 4 ICG vessels, 2 specialised Navy ships looking for ‘missing pilot’
    Next article
    Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party ahead of Bihar By-polls
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    After Rahul’s plea, Congress-AAP may ally in Haryana assembly polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Congress has begun negotiations with AAP and other parties...

    Warof words in UP after SC chastises CM Yogi’sbulldozer justice

    Northlines Northlines -
    Political temperature is soaring high in Uttar Pradesh after...

    Chirag Paswan comes of age, asserts himself inModi 3.0 Cabinet

    Northlines Northlines -
    Union minister of food processing industries in the Modi...

    Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party ahead of Bihar By-polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    With the October 2 launch date of the Jan...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Rahul’s plea, Congress-AAP may ally in Haryana assembly polls

    Warof words in UP after SC chastises CM Yogi’sbulldozer justice

    Chirag Paswan comes of age, asserts himself inModi 3.0 Cabinet