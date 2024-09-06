Issue of CM candidacy causes internal rumble within MVA Camp

By Rahil Nora Chopra

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), alliance in Maharashtra is facing internal differences of opinion over who should be the alliance's chief ministerial candidate. On one hand, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will decide on a chief minister only after the assembly elections are done in Maharashtra under a joint leadership. Pawar shared that the decision will be based entirely on the number of seats won by the MVA partners Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray camp has repeatedly pushed its demand to declare Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) face for the chief minister's post. While Congress also supported the stand taken by Pawar. “We are going together as MVA and based on the number of seats the decision on the chief minister will be taken after the polls,” reacted Nana Patole, the state Congress president. It is obvious that the issue of the future CM face is causing some internal stress among the MVA partners.