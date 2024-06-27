ISRO to conduct series of launches for Chandrayaan-4 Moon return mission

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has revealed plans for their next lunar exploration endeavor – Chandrayaan-4. In an effort to push forward ambitious goals, ISRO Chairman S Somanath noted the mission will take a multi-pronged approach involving multiple launches and in-space assembly.

As the moon mission objectives seek to advance India's capabilities, Chandrayaan-4 is expected to exceed payload mass limits of existing rockets. To overcome this, Somanath shared components will be launched separately and joined together in low earth orbit. Once integrated, the combined spacecraft will continue its journey to the lunar surface.

This complex assembly process mirrors techniques used to construct the International Space Station. However, Chandrayaan-4 aims to be the first instance where in-space docking is conducted for the purpose of lunar transit. While other nations may pursue similar methods in future, ISRO sees this as an opportunity to demonstrate advanced technical skills.

In preparation, a demonstration mission named Spadex is planned later this year. The goal is to prove India can successfully rendezvous and secure independent modules as needed for Chandrayaan-4. If approved, detailed aspects like payload configuration, assembly timelines and costs will be finalized.

Moving forward, ISRO's long term goals also involve developing an ambitious space station named BAS. Somanath confirmed the first BAS launch is targeted for 2028, with later additions dependent on rockets under development like the Next Generation Launch Vehicle.

With meticulous preparation, ISRO looks to fulfill ambitions of establishing sustained lunar presence while further enhancing India's position as a leading Asian space power. Success of the technically complex Chandrayaan-4 would mark another giant stride in these endeavors.