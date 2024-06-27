back to top
Search
TechnologyDozens of Phones to Lose WhatsApp Support Due to Outdated Software
Technology

Dozens of Phones to Lose WhatsApp Support Due to Outdated Software

By: Northlines

Date:

WhatsApp to Drop Support for Several Old Smartphones Soon

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will cease supporting many older smartphones in the coming period, potentially impacting millions of users. According to a new report, over 35 mobile models spanning various brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola and others will lose the ability to use WhatsApp due to outdated software and hardware.

Dating hardware and software specifications are the core reason why certain devices will no longer be compatible with the updated WhatsApp experience. Major tech companies typically provide software updates for their devices for 2-3 years before yanking support. As WhatsApp continuously optimizes features for newer operating systems like Android and iOS, older phones get left behind due to incompatibility issues.

The list of affected smartphones includes some models that were flagship devices not long ago, such as the Apple iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and original iPhone SE. Other prominent models losing support are assorted Motorola Moto and Lenovo phones, along with various Huawei and LG devices no longer sold in global markets. Most Android phones still on Android 4.0 or older are also at risk of losing access overtime.

For consumers using one of the phones mentioned above, it's recommended to upgrade to a newer smartphone soon to continue using WhatsApp without disruptions. Backing up chat histories on Google Drive is also advised in case data transfer during an upgrade proves problematic after support ends. While frustrating for owners of older hardware, planned obsolescence is a unavoidable element of the tech industry's rapid pace of innovation.

Previous article
Major music labels sue AI startups over alleged copyright infringement in music generation models
Next article
ISRO to conduct series of launches for Chandrayaan-4 Moon return mission
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

ISRO to conduct series of launches for Chandrayaan-4 Moon return mission

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has revealed plans...

Major music labels sue AI startups over alleged copyright infringement in music generation models

Northlines Northlines -
Record labels take AI startups to court over music...

Everyday Habits That Could Permanently Ruin Your Smartphone’s Camera Quality

Northlines Northlines -
Powerful yet delicate, modern smartphone cameras allow us to...

Switch back to reliable Google Assistant from complex Gemini with a few taps

Northlines Northlines -
Many users who updated to the newer Gemini digital...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Should You Mix Hot and Cold Water? Ayurveda Experts Say No...

Chanel captivates at Paris Opera with shimmering couture showcase

ISRO to conduct series of launches for Chandrayaan-4 Moon return mission