back to top
Search
    IndiaIsrael removes India map wrongly depicting J&K from website after backlash
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Israel removes India map wrongly depicting J&K from website after backlash

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 4: The Israeli government has taken down a map that wrongly depicted a part of  and in Pakistan on the country's official website following massive outrage on social media. Reuven Azar, Israel's ambassador to , addressed the issue, saying that the map was taken down and it was the website's editor's mistake.
    The issue was brought to X, formerly Twitter, by a user. “India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India? Note the map of India (pay attention to Jammu and Kashmir) on Israel's official website,” the X user wrote.
    India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India?
    Reacting to the tweet, Azar said, “Website editor's mistake. Thank you for noticing. Was taken down.” Following this, the user thanked the Israeli government and said, “Greatly appreciate Government of Israel's proactive step to remove the incorrect map of India. Demonstrates Israel's friendship with India, and genuine desire to strengthen the friendship. India stands with Israel.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rajnath Singh pitches for greater role of private sector in defence production
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rajnath Singh pitches for greater role of private sector in defence production

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 4:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Tightens Rules on Foreign Travel for Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 4: The  Jammu and Kashmir Home Department...

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

    Northlines Northlines -
    BEIRUT, Oct 4: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

    Jaishankar to travel to Pakistan to attend SCO summit

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 4: India on Friday announced that...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajnath Singh pitches for greater role of private sector in defence...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Tightens Rules on Foreign Travel...

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in...