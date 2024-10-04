Israel removes India map wrongly depicting J&K from website after backlash

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: The Israeli government has taken down a map that wrongly depicted a part of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan on the country's official website following massive outrage on social media. Reuven Azar, Israel's ambassador to India, addressed the issue, saying that the map was taken down and it was the website's editor's mistake.

The issue was brought to X, formerly Twitter, by a user. “India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India? Note the map of India (pay attention to Jammu and Kashmir) on Israel's official website,” the X user wrote.

India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India?

Reacting to the tweet, Azar said, “Website editor's mistake. Thank you for noticing. Was taken down.” Following this, the user thanked the Israeli government and said, “Greatly appreciate Government of Israel's proactive step to remove the incorrect map of India. Demonstrates Israel's friendship with India, and genuine desire to strengthen the friendship. India stands with Israel.”