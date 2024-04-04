Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

New Delhi, Apr 4: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have sold their palatial home in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles to Hollywood's beloved couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The lavish estate, spanning 38,000 square feet, boasts of 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor pickleball court, a gym, spas, a salon, a 155-feet long infinity pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

Jennifer and Ben finalised the deal of this property in June last year. The transaction, reportedly exceeded $61 million or approximately Rs 500 crore.

Isha Ambani spent most of her pregnancy in this Beverly Hills mansion.

Isha also lent the Beverly Hills home to actress Priyanka Chopra, who organised a screening for A Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show' at the mansion in January last year.