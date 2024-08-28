back to top
Search
    IndiaIRMS officer Satish Kumar appointed first Dalit chairman and CEO of Railway...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    IRMS officer Satish Kumar appointed first Dalit chairman and CEO of Railway Board: All about him

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 28: Satish Kumar, an officer of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), has been appointed as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board, according to officials. This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said.

    Jaya Varma Sinha, who is the current chairperson and CEO of the board, is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1.
    “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board,” a govt order said.
    It further added that his appointment is in the apex pay scale (pay level 17 as per the 7th central pay commission).

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    JammuAndKashmir Home Deptt Orders Transfer Of Two Police Officers
    Next article
    Centre Gives Second Extension To FSSAI Chief Ganji Kamala V Rao
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Centre Gives Second Extension To FSSAI Chief Ganji Kamala V Rao

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Centre extended for a...

    JammuAndKashmir Home Deptt Orders Transfer Of Two Police Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 28: The Home Department of  Jammu and...

    PMJDY integrates poor into economic mainstream, plays key role in development of marginalised: Finance Minister

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana...

    Will ensure Test cricket remains priority, says ICC Chairman Jay Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is There a Connection Between Diabetes and Eating Disorders? Expert Offers...

    Start Your Morning Right: Try These 5 Easy Yoga Poses to...

    Sean Kingston and His Mother Plead Not Guilty to Wire Fraud...