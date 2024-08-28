back to top
    India
    India

    Centre Gives Second Extension To FSSAI Chief Ganji Kamala V Rao

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Centre extended for a year the tenure of Ganji Kamala V Rao as the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety & Standards Authority of (FSSAI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

    This is his second extension on the post. His current extended term was to end on August 31, 2024.
    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of re-employment of Ganji Kamala V Rao as CEO, FSSAI on contract basis for a period of one year beyond August 31, 2024, the order said.
    Rao is a 1990-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service officer of Kerala cadre.
    He was named as the FSSAI chief in December 2022. Rao's tenure was extended by one year, beyond August 31, 2023, i.e. the date of his superannuation.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

