Irfan Pathan on 8th marriage anniversary reveals wife Safa Baig’s face in heartfelt post, says ‘infinite roles mastered by one soul’

New Delhi, Feb 6: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan penned a heartfelt note for wife Safa Baig on their 8th marriage anniversary, revealing her face for the first time on social media.

Taking to his official social media account on February 3, Pathan shared a photo of him with wife Safa Baig, whom he affectionately referred to as his ‘constant companion, friend, and mother of their children'.

“Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love”, Pathan wrote on the microblogging site X.

Notably, the former all-rounder has been criticised in the past for not revealing wife's face while sharing pictures with her on social media platforms.

Pathan had also faced backlash from netizens when a photo was shared on his son's social media account, in which the face of his wife was blurred.