IPS officer’s mother overcome with emotion at film on son’s inspiring life

Mother's Tearful Reaction to Watching Her Son's Inspiring Journey on Screen

The hit film 12th Fail, based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, had a deeply moving impact on the man himself as well as his proud mother. In a candid interview after the film's release, Sharma opened up about the emotional family screening where his mother was overwhelmed with joy and pride at seeing her son's struggles and triumphs portrayed on the big screen.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey told Sharma's inspirational story of cracking the tough UPSC exam after repeatedly facing failure. At one screening, Chopra called Sharma's mother on stage. With tears in her eyes, she expressed her gratitude to the director for doing justice to her son's journey. In a touching moment, she affectionately kissed Chopra's hand in a gesture of heartfelt thanks.

For Sharma, simply seeing his mother's proud reaction was one of the most memorable moments of his life. Even now, the IPS officer gets visibly emotional every time he watches certain scenes that transport him back to real challenges he had to overcome. His wife also opens up about both of them breaking down while revisiting Sharma's incredible true story on film.

12th Fail was a surprise box office hit, connecting with audiences across the country with its uplifting message of grit and perseverance in the face of adversity. For the man who inspired it, the movie's enduring impact on his beloved mother is clearly its most powerful legacy.