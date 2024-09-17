back to top
    IPS officer Anurag Garg appointed new NCB DG

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sept 17: Anurag Garg, an IPS officer of the 1993 batch, has been appointed as the new director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a government order said on Tuesday.

     

    Garg is currently working as an Additional DG in the Border Security Force (BSF) at its headquarters here.
    An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Garg, a 1993 batch Indian Police Service officer from the Pradesh cadre, as the NCB DG “on deputation basis, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till 23.05.2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.
    The post of NCB head is currently being held in an additional capacity by CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh following the retirement of incumbent S N Pradhan in August.
    The NCB is the federal anti-narcotics agency with its offices spread across the country.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

