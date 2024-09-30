back to top
    Investment Under PLI Expected To Breach INR 2 Lakh Cr Soon: Piyush Goyal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    • Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that actual investments under production linked incentive (PLI) schemes stood at INR 1.46 lakh crore till August 2022.
    • He expects investments to breach INR 2 lakh crore soon as more companies commence production under the PLI schemes.
    • Goyal engaged in discussions with 140 companies that are beneficiaries of PLI schemes across 14 sectors. Originally, 1300 manufacturing units across sectors were selected.
    • The government had estimated total investments of INR 46 lakh crore would be made under PLI schemes throughout the duration of the schemes.
    • In May 2022, the PLI schemes were revised making most manufacturers eligible to start production immediately.
    • Several sectors and companies have received benefits – Reliance Industries selected for ACC battery PLI, Dixon's subsidiary signed MoU with HP for laptop production under PLI, Ola Electric's e-scooter model got DVA certification needed for auto PLI.
    • PLI schemes are aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing in strategic sectors by offering incentives on incremental sales from products manufactured in .
