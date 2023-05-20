‘Intruder’ Shot Dead Along Loc In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, May 20: An “intruder” was shot dead as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, reports quoting official sources said today.

Official sources said the “intruder(s) was/were spotted while crossing the LoC” in Mendhar sector of the district during the intervening night of May 19 and 20.

They said that an IED was recovered from the spot, which was destroyed in situ. Some narcotics were also recovered from the spot and have been seized. Searches are going on, they added.