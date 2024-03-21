Search
TechnologyIntroducing the Wizpr Ring - An AI-Powered Smart Ring That Unlocks Assistants...
Technology

Introducing the Wizpr Ring – An AI-Powered Smart Ring That Unlocks Assistants With Your Voice

By: Northlines

Date:

With AI playing a bigger role in our lives, tech companies are constantly innovating new ways for users to access AI capabilities. The latest development comes from VTouch, a leading AI firm, with their new Wizpr Ring – an AI-powered smart ring that lets you interact with digital assistants through your voice.

Unveiled at this year's CES, the ring allows discreet conversations just by whispering. Users no longer need to reach for their phone or look at a screen, enabling seamless access to helpful AI tools wherever they are. According to VTouch founder Kim, the ring signifies a bold step towards “conversational computing” beyond the limitations of traditional interfaces.

So how exactly does it work? The ring uses proximity sensors and microphones to instantly activate voice input when brought close to the mouth. It can filter out background noise to exclusively pick up whispered tones. With a simple button press or mention, it switches smoothly between assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini in multiple languages. users can even pair it with their phone and smart home devices for remote control on the go.

Priced accessibly at $199, the versatile ring opens new possibilities via natural voice conversations. From getting notifications and controlling smart appliances to translating conversations, the Wizpr Ring looks to revolutionize human-AI interaction in a discreet, hands-free way. With rave reviews from CES, this innovative ring is one to watch as the future of wearable AI unfolds. Are you ready to unlock your AI assistant with just a whisper?

Previous article
Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor to Star in Horror Comedy ‘Kapkapiii’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nvidia unleashes AI powerhouses and robotics breakthroughs at GTC 2024 conference

Northlines Northlines -
Nvidia left no stone unturned at their recent GPU...

Google and Apollo Join Hands to Leverage AI for Early Disease Detection Across India

Northlines Northlines -
In a revolutionary move to leverage the power of...

OnePlus Exits Indian Smart TV Market; Stops Selling Televisions Through Official Website

Northlines Northlines -
The days of buying new OnePlus smart televisions in...

Apple stealthily primes devices and software for a generative AI future

Northlines Northlines -
A revolution is brewing in the land of Apple...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor to Star in Horror Comedy ‘Kapkapiii’

Rising student loan defaults putting Social Security payments of millions of...

Why Florida Senator Marco Rubio is a top contender for Donald...