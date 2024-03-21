Introducing the Wizpr Ring – An AI-Powered Smart Ring That Unlocks Assistants With Your Voice

With AI playing a bigger role in our lives, tech companies are constantly innovating new ways for users to access AI capabilities. The latest development comes from VTouch, a leading AI firm, with their new Wizpr Ring – an AI-powered smart ring that lets you interact with digital assistants through your voice.

Unveiled at this year's CES, the ring allows discreet conversations just by whispering. Users no longer need to reach for their phone or look at a screen, enabling seamless access to helpful AI tools wherever they are. According to VTouch founder Kim, the ring signifies a bold step towards “conversational computing” beyond the limitations of traditional interfaces.

So how exactly does it work? The ring uses proximity sensors and microphones to instantly activate voice input when brought close to the mouth. It can filter out background noise to exclusively pick up whispered tones. With a simple button press or mention, it switches smoothly between assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini in multiple languages. users can even pair it with their phone and smart home devices for remote control on the go.

Priced accessibly at $199, the versatile ring opens new possibilities via natural voice conversations. From getting notifications and controlling smart appliances to translating conversations, the Wizpr Ring looks to revolutionize human-AI interaction in a discreet, hands-free way. With rave reviews from CES, this innovative ring is one to watch as the future of wearable AI unfolds. Are you ready to unlock your AI assistant with just a whisper?