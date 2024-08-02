back to top
    Intoxicated Man Detained Near Kathua Border In Jammu

    , Aug 2: An man was detained after he was found roaming in the border area of Kathua district here, official sources said on Friday.
    The locals of Kadyala village in Marheen belt informed police that a person was roaming in the area, they said, adding that the man was not in position to disclose his identity due to intoxication.
    He was later detained by security personnel and is suspected to be a drug peddler, they said.

