Interstate roads passing through Bhaderwah closed after fresh snowfall

Jammu Tawi, Dec 1 : After yesterday's heavy snowfall in higher reaches of J&K's Bhadarwah valley, administration was forced to close interstate Bhadarwah- Pathankot and Bhadarwah – Chamba roads. Meanwhile large number of tourists were seen enjoying snow in famous tourist destination Guldanda meadow.

Bhadarwah – Chamba road that connects Jammu and Kashmir with HP and Bhadarwah – Pathankot alternate national Highway connects the UT with Punjab, was closed due to fresh snowfall on Thursday, ADC Dilmir Choudhary said.

Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road that passes through Padri Gali paas located at height of 11800 ft above sea level and Bhaderwah-Phathankot highway has the highest point at Chattergalla located at 12000 ft above sea level received heavy snowfall above 2 to 3.5 ft last night was closed by additional district administration to ensure the safety of the visitors and passengers.

Meanwhile large number of tourists from different parts of the country were seen enjoying the fresh snow at famous Guldanda meadow located on Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway as administration cleared the snow upto the famous tourist spot owing the rush of visitors.