Interim Bail of Baramulla MP Er Rashid Extended till October 12

New Delhi , October 1: AIP Supremo and Member of Parliament from North Kashmir, Er Rashid, has been granted an extension of his interim bail until 12th October 2024. Originally, he was scheduled to surrender and return to Tihar Jail on 3rd October, but the extension allows him additional time out on bail.

AIP Chief Spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi, confirmed that the party had applied for the extension in Delhi's Patiala House Court, which has now been granted.

Inam expressed gratitude to the judiciary for their decision and thanked their lawyer, Vikhyat Oberoi, for his dedicated efforts in securing the extension.

This extension provides Er Rashid with further opportunity to continue serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Baramulla constituency in particular, while legal proceedings are ongoing.