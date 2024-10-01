back to top
    Interim Bail of Baramulla MP Er Rashid Extended till October 12
    Interim Bail of Baramulla MP Er Rashid Extended till October 12

    New Delhi , October 1: AIP Supremo and Member of Parliament from North , Er Rashid, has been granted an extension of his interim bail until 12th October 2024. Originally, he was scheduled to surrender and return to Tihar Jail on 3rd October, but the extension allows him additional time out on bail.
    AIP Chief Spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi, confirmed that the party had applied for the extension in Delhi's Patiala House Court, which has now been granted.
    Inam expressed gratitude to the judiciary for their decision and thanked their lawyer, Vikhyat Oberoi, for his dedicated efforts in securing the extension.
    This extension provides Er Rashid with further opportunity to continue serving the people of and Kashmir in general and Baramulla constituency in particular, while legal proceedings are ongoing.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

