Intelligence grid must be strengthened: IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Dec 2: Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V. K Birdi on Saturday asked the police officials to strengthen the intelligence grid on ground to thaw the nefarious designs of the inimical elements.

“All stakeholders must be taken into confidence by creating synergy and cordial relations with them. The intelligence grid on the ground must be strengthened. There should also be intensified legal action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs). The SOPs should also be followed in letter and spirit,” the IGP Kashmir told the police officer while chairing a security review meeting in south Kashmir's Awantipora.

He also emphasised on the importance and need of modern technology for smooth functioning of the police department.

“Police must adopt modern technology for better and transparent policing which is result-oriented and people friendly,” the IGP Kashmir said.

He also discussed the threat perceptions and emphasised for establishment of a proper security grid in Awantipora, which is the police district.

The IGP Kashmir also stressed for result oriented disposal of pending cases especially NDPS cases.