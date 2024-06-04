back to top
Search
TechnologyIntel Details Power and Cost Optimized Lunar Lake Processors with Strong AI...
Technology

Intel Details Power and Cost Optimized Lunar Lake Processors with Strong AI Performance

By: Northlines

Date:

Intel unveiled additional details about their next-generation Lunar Lake processors at the Computex 2024 event this week. Dan Rogers, Vice President at Intel, shared that the Lunar Lake chips are designed with power efficiency and lower costs in mind compared to the previous Meteor Lake processors.

Rogers noted the Lunar Lake will use 40% less power than Meteor Lake thanks to packaging improvements. The memory is integrated directly onto the processor package which reduces the size of the motherboard. This in turn allows for smaller boards that consume less power. It also opens up space for larger batteries in laptops of similar sizes.

Intel is targeting the Lunar Lake at high-performance thin laptops and mini desktop PCs. The processors are said to deliver powerful performance for tasks like AI inferencing with dedicated accelerators. The neural processing unit or NPU provides up to 48 trillion operations per second of dedicated AI muscle.

The SoCs will support up to 32GB of fast onboard memory. Even entry-level SKUs will offer a generous 16GB. This makes Lunar Lake very well equipped to run intensive workloads compared to other consumer chips on the market.

In terms of AI performance, the Lunar Lake processors are touted to offer a combined 120 trillion operations per second spread across its CPU, NPU and GPU accelerators. This outpaces competing solutions from Apple and Qualcomm in specialized AI work.

Developer kits with engineering samples of Lunar Lake have also been announced to help software partners optimize for the new platform. The first laptops with the chips are expected to be available before the end of the year. It will be interesting to see if Lunar Lake can dethrone Apple's silicon in mainstream laptops with its promised power efficiency and capabilities.

Previous article
PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception
Next article
Does new mouse study undermine belief sleep clears more brain toxins?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Intel takes AI to the next level with Lunar Lake, Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 innovations

Northlines Northlines -
Artificial Intelligence set to Power the Future with New...

Qualcomm unveils powerful and efficient Snapdragon X processors for AI-driven personal computing

Northlines Northlines -
In a major announcement at this year's Computex event,...

Tips to Keep Your Phone Cool and Prevent Overheating During Intense Summer Heat

Northlines Northlines -
As temperatures spike outside, your smartphone likely faces heightened...

Budget earphones with hi-fi sound: Headphone Zone X Fiio JD1 review

Northlines Northlines -
While high-end audio equipment is usually associated with hefty...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Panchayat star calls out “non-actors” leading Hindi cinema, blames audiences’ intelligence

Differences in work ethics of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Salman...

How counterfeit cooking oils can harm your health and tips to...