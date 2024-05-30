back to top
Insights into Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series ‘Stardom’ and its focus on comedy, entertainment

By: Northlines

Date:

“Comedy and are Key for Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut”

Renowned cinematographer Jay Oza has been roped in to capture the visuals for young director Aryan Khan's inaugural streaming project titled ‘Stardom'. In a recent interview, Oza shared insights into adapting his style to suit Khan's vision for the comedy drama series.

Oza, known for gritty indie films as well as blockbusters, said each project comes with its own requirements. Where a film like ‘Raman Raghav 2.0' demanded a particular aesthetic, Khan's debut aims for a lighter tone incorporating elements of comedy and entertainment. Oza acknowledged needing to adjust his approach to align with Khan's preference for brighter, more upbeat visuals over darker, realistic imagery.

The cinematographer also touched upon the influence stars can wield in the industry. Alluding to a past experience without naming names, Oza recalled an actress rejecting him for an ad shoot based on about his beauty lighting skills. While disappointed, he took it in stride and focused on delivering satisfactory work.

Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Stardom' transports viewers into the of performances. Details regarding the streaming platform and release date are under wraps for now. With comedy and entertainment at the core, Khan looks to make his mark behind the camera guided by Oza's lens. The pair will surely deliver an engaging series perfect for unwinding through lighthearted laughs and entertainment.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

