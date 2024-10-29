Infraspeak Secures $19.5 Million in Funding to Advance its Facilities Management Collaboration Platform

Facilities management is a complex undertaking that requires coordination between various internal teams and external service providers. Portuguese startup Infraspeak aims to streamline this process through an all-in-one collaboration platform. The company has now raised $19.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Endeit Capital to further develop its solution and expand operations globally.

Infraspeak was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring structure and efficiency to facilities management through a centralized digital workspace. The platform connects facility managers, staff, and contractors, allowing all stakeholders to collaborate in real-time. Tasks like preventative maintenance scheduling, work order management, supplier communication, and performance reporting can be tracked on a single portal.

By facilitating collaboration across internal and external teams, Infraspeak reduces communication issues and bottlenecks that often plague facilities operations. Customers like KFC, Intercontinental, and Primark utilize the platform to manage diverse property portfolios spanning various industries. The startup makes it possible to request and share information with suppliers digitally, helping minimize errors.

With remote and hybrid work becoming common, demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions is on the rise. Infraspeak's technology empowers operational managers to oversee multiple locations without being physically present. The platform also assists with health and safety compliance by enabling occupancy tracking and cleaning schedule adjustments.

The $19.5 million funding round will support Infraspeak's ambitious hiring and global expansion plans. Over 100 new roles are planned for 2025 across engineering, sales, and leadership. While Europe remains the key market, the company is growing its presence in South America, Africa, and potentially the United States. This fresh capital injection will help Infraspeak enhance its platform and establish itself as a prominent name in the facilities management industry worldwide.