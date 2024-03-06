Search
Inflation reached double-digit in Congress Regime, our Govt contained it below 5 pc: Amit Shah

By: Northlines

Date:

MUMBAI, Mar 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said their government contained the inflation below 5 per cent while it had reached double-digit growth during the Congress-led UPA regime. Before 2014, the Indian was fragile, inflation was high and fiscal deficit was beyond control, Shah said at the Global Forum's annual investment summit NXT10 in Mumbai.

Today, India has emerged as a policy-driven state, he said.

“We are approaching elections with our government's performance of last 10 years and roadmap of next 25 years,” the Union minister said ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary PM, Shah said that by 2047, when the country celebrates its centenary of independence, Bharat will be completely developed, atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and among the top three economies in the .

“Bharat is a self-confident and self-reliant country, which has transformed itself from a dormant to a dynamic government, from regressive to progressive growth, and from a fragile economy to a top economy,” Shah said.

The progress made in the last 10 years should be compared with the previous UPA government's decade, he said.

“Unless you do not know how deep the pothole was, you cannot understand the progress we achieved,” the senior BJP said.

“Inflation reached double-digit growth during the Congress-led UPA regime; our government has contained it below 5 per cent. The country's confidence was shaken due to various scams of Rs 12 lakh crore during the UPA's tenure, crony capitalism was at its peak,” he said.

