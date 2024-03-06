Search
IndiaCong removes ‘Rebel’ Himachal Pradesh leader from party secretary’s post
India

Cong removes ‘Rebel’ Himachal Pradesh leader from party secretary’s post

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Mar 6: The Congress on Wednesday removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.

In a release, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.

Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip. (Agencies)

Previous article
NIA announces Rs 10 Lakh reward for information on prime suspect
Next article
Inflation reached double-digit in Congress Regime, our Govt contained it below 5 pc: Amit Shah
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

EC yet to receive electoral bond details from SBI

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: The State Bank of India...

GDP growth could be closer to 8 pc in FY24: RBI Guv Das

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on...

HC sets aside suspension of 7 BJP MLAs from Delhi Assembly

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: The Delhi High Court on...

NDRF rescuers patrol with ITBP to train for rescue operations in Himalayas

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: NDRF personnel are undertaking long-range...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.