Infighting, Discontent Galore In Political Parties

As the distribution of seats for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir gets underway, a wave of infighting and discontent has surfaced across almost all political parties in the region. The situation has become particularly striking within the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has long prided itself on prioritizing the nation above all else, followed by the party and, lastly, personal interests. However, the uproar among BJP leaders over candidacy reveals cracks in this narrative, bringing the party's internal dynamics under scrutiny.

The BJP has always projected itself as a party with a disciplined cadre, where individual ambitions are secondary to the collective mission of national service. Yet, the recent seat distribution has exposed a different reality.

In this context, the latest shock for the party is the resignation of senior party leader Chander Mohan Sharma. He has announced his resignation from the party and threatened to contest as an Independent candidate.

BJP is facing a bad time with such instances as many senior leaders and loyal activists have gone as far as to publicly discourage voters from supporting the BJP, and a few have even opted to contest the elections as independents. These developments suggest that personal ambitions and internal power struggles are very much at play, undermining the party's image of unity and selflessness. This phenomenon is not unique to the BJP as almost all major political parties in the UT are grappling with similar issues. The intense competition for seats has brought to the fore the self-interest that often drives political behaviour, overshadowing the parties' declared commitments to public service and regional development.

Leaders across the political spectrum appear more focused on securing their own positions than on working collaboratively for the greater good. The ongoing turmoil within these parties raises concerns about the quality of leadership that will emerge from this election. When leaders prioritize personal gain over the welfare of the people they aim to serve, it reflects poorly not only on the individual parties but on the political culture as a whole.

Looking at this scenario one can say that all political parties in J&K find themselves on the same pedestal, where self-interest is threatening to play spoilsport in the democratic process. As the election season unfolds, it remains to be seen how these internal conflicts will impact voter trust.