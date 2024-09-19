back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia's military preparedness must be of very high order: Gen Chauhan
    IndiaToday's Stories

    India’s military preparedness must be of very high order: Gen Chauhan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 18: 's military preparedness must be of very high order and it should be ready to confront short and intense conflicts as well as long duration wars, Chief of Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday amid the dragging border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

    In an address at an event, Gen Chauhan also identified operational preparedness, modernisation of the armed forces, transformation and indigenisation of military hardware as key pillars to boost security.

    “In the most violent decade since War II, there is a growing propensity amongst nations to use force to contain conflicts,” he said.

    “The growing uncertainty and insecurity is leading nations to renew their national security strategy and increase expenditure on defence,” he noted, according to the defence ministry.

    The Chief of Defence Staff was addressing a conclave for foreign service attaches (FSAs) hosted by the Defence Intelligence Agency of headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

    “Our operational preparedness has to be of very high order,” he said. “We got to be prepared for short and intense conflicts to a long duration kind of a war,” he said.

    India has been significantly enhancing combat capabilities, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China following the eastern Ladakh border row.

    The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.

    The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

    India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

    In his remarks, Gen Chauhan also emphasised the significance of data centric warfare and the role of artificial intelligence in revolutionising warfare.

    The CDS also gave an insight into India's Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence capability development and strategic autonomy.

    Gen Chauhan has attained the position of ‘Vishwa Mitra' (friend of the world) in the global order.

    “The world is at a pivotal moment in history. We all are at the centre of it. India sees the world as a global village — ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).” “It (India) understands its participative role in the larger good of the world,” he said.

    Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency Lt Gen DS Rana apprised the FSAs that India's defence diplomacy was expanding steadily in terms of the nature of activities as well as geographic coverage.

    He highlighted the vision of Atmanirbharta and indigenisation in defence and implored upon FSAs to gain first-hand experience in modernisation programmes.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BJP suspends Pawan Khajuria, 2 other rebel leaders
    Next article
    Double-murder case solved, police arrest man who helped couple in household chores
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LG Sinha hails historic voter turnout

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 18: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj...

    Cong expels Srinagar district president

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress...

    Congress needs no certificate on patriotism: Sachin Pilot

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 18: Ridiculing BJP for peddling pseudo nationalism...

    Make frequent inspections to ensure protection of consumer interests: CS Dulloo

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 18: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Sinha hails historic voter turnout

    Cong expels Srinagar district president

    Congress needs no certificate on patriotism: Sachin Pilot